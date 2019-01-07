Kobe Bryant Tells Lakers Fan Who Criticizes Luke Walton To ‘Relax,’ Reminds ‘Entire Squad Is Damn Near Out’

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone into a tailspin since their blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The victory left them a couple games back of first place in the Western Conference standings but came at a significant cost.

LeBron James suffered a strained groin in the third quarter, didn’t return that night and has yet to play since the injury. It came to light the following day that Rajon Rondo sustained a Grade 3 sprain of his right ring finger.

Initially considered day-to-day, Rondo ultimately underwent surgery to repair a ligament in the injured finger. He’s expected to be out at least another three weeks.

Already without James and Rondo, the Lakers lost Kyle Kuzma in the second quarter of a loss last week to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The lower back strain has cost Kuzma two full games entering Monday.

The injuries have led to a three-game losing streak and 1-5 stretch for the Lakers. In attempting to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles hanging on against the Chicago Bears in an NFC Wild Card matchup, Kobe Bryant responded to a Lakers fan who criticized head coach Luke Walton:

Relax. Entire squad is damn near out. Were playing pretty well before that #gethealthy #lakerfam https://t.co/ZvYYIxmY4R — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019

Walton was already facing criticism this season, and the Lakers’ current slide has seemingly thrown that into overdrive. The team came out flat in a second consecutive game, resulting in a blowout loss.

Although frustration may be mounting outside the organization, the Lakers reportedly are not holding Walton solely accountable for the poor stretch of play.

As for injuries, Kuzma could return Monday, and James is due to be re-evaluated Friday.

