Kobe Bryant Tribute Song: Bad Bunny – 6 Rings Lyrics (English Translation)

When it comes to Kobe Bryant, his impact goes beyond athletes.

As witnessed by the love for Bryant, his family, and those affected by the tragedy, the 41-year-old inspired everyone through the game of basketball.

After 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant’s seamless transition to Kobe Inc. and Granity Studios was inspiring and he still had so much to give.

With the world mourning the loss of Bryant, Bad Bunny released a tribute song called ‘6 Rings’ to honor one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

While Bryant won five championships in seven NBA Finals appearances, the sixth ring that Bad Bunny mentions is the only one that truly matters.

Thank you to Bad Bunny and here are the lyrics in Spanish and English:

Spanish by Genius

[Intro: Bad Bunny]

…For the night at least, trying for 80

“Did I miss anything while I was gone?”

“Just another one of many”

“Oh, okay”

Kobe Bryant, 28-for-46 from the field

This will be 18-for-20 from the line and an

81 point! For this crowd for number 8, Kobe Bryant!

Yeh, ey

[Verso: Bad Bunny]

A veces me pregunto si hago bien en respetar los mandamiento’

Y, ¿dónde estará Dios’ metío’ en estos momento’?

Sé que la vida es corta como cuento

Y en un abrir y cerrar se las lleva el viento

Aún recuerdo el primer juego tuyo que presencié

Mil emocione’, muchas vece’ me pusiste de pie

Me enseñaste que todo en la vida se hace con pasión

Y que pa’ ganar hay que tener corazón

Nos enseñaste que el número 13 no es de mala suerte

Y que los fracaso’ pueden hacernos más fuerte’

Digan lo que quieran, pa’ mí será’ el mejor, ey

Descansa en paz con el Señor

Y felicidades, tú también ganaste seis sortija’

Cinco en la NBA y un matrimonio que te dio tus hija’

Pensando que una se fue contigo, me descontrolo

Pero nah, eso es pa’ que en el cielo no juegue’ solo

Má’ de 81 razones pa’ admirarte

Má’ de cinco jugadore’ al mismo tiempo pa’ pararte

Nos parecíamo’ en que hacíamo’ arte

Black Mamba forever, je

Por siempre vamo’ a recordarte, yeh

[Outro: Kobe Bryant]

And from the bottom of my heart, thank you

And uh— what can I say?

Mamba out

Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe

English translation by Genius

[Intro: Bad Bunny]

…For the night at least, trying for 80

“Did I miss anything while I was gone?”

“Just another one of many”

“Oh, okay”

Kobe Bryant, 28 for 46 from the field

This will be 18 for 20 from the line and an

81 point! For this crowd for number 8, Kobe Bryant!

Yeah, ey

[Verse: Bad Bunny]

Sometimes I wonder if I’m doing good at respecting the Commandments

And where’s God at these moments?

I know life’s short as a tale

And at a blink the winds takes it

I still remember the first play that I witnessed

Thousand emotions, many times I was standing

You taught me that everything in life it’s done with passion

And for winning you need to have a heart

You taught us that the number 13 isn’t bad luck

And the failures can make us more strong

Tell whatever you want, for me it’s the best one

Rest in peace with God

And congrats, you also win six rings

Five on the NBA and a wife that gave you four daughters

Thinking of one of them is gone, it makes me mad

But nah, that’s because you don’t need to play alone in heaven

More than 81 reasons to admire you

More than five players at the same time at stopping you

We look like we made both art

Black Mamba forever, je

For always we are going to remind you, yeah

[Outro: Kobe Bryant]

And from the bottom of my heart, thank you

And uh… what can I say?

Mamba out

Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, Kobe