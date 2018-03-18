Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson Among Lakers Legends To Grace Slam Magazine Top 100 Players Issue Cover

Very few organizations in all of sports can match the level of history that the Los Angeles Lakers possess. The franchise has seen some of the best players to ever grace an NBA floor wear their jersey and the success that the Lakers have experienced is astronomical.

Of course with the NBA and its top talents, the ongoing debate has been, and forever will be, who is the greatest player in the history of the league. The arguments concerning that, as well as the top five, 10, 20, and 50 best players will go on as long as the sport exists.

SLAM Magazine released their Top 100 Greatest Players issue and as is to be expected, a number of Lakers legends graced the cover:

💯 THE GREAT DEBATE 💯 The special collector's SLAM TOP 100 issue is available now: https://t.co/4noM2hRiDC pic.twitter.com/oKBhGgwqNW — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 17, 2018

Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Wilt Chamberlain all represent the franchise on the cover. No other team could do something like that and there are a number of players who could have easily made the cover as well.

Chief among those is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer who will undoubtedly be in the top-10 of that list. There is also ‘The Logo’ Jerry West and one of the NBA’s first true superstars, Elgin Baylor, both of whom would seem likely to be no worse than in the top-20.

Nonetheless, it says a lot that of the 10 players on the cover of this magazine, four of them are Lakers. Once the list itself is revealed it is hard to imagine that any other franchise would have more players throughout the entire top-100 than the one all over the cover.

