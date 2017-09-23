Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Among Players To Blast President Trump After Withdrawing Warriors White House Invitation

President Donald Trump has not endeared himself to players of the country’s top two professional sports leagues recently. Just hours after using derogatory language to describe NFL players protesting the national anthem, Trump tweeted that has has withdrawn the White House invitation to the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors after Stephen Curry spoke about why he didn’t plan on attending.

As expected, many NBA players didn’t take kindly to Trumps words with many speaking out including Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal.

One player who has long been outspoken about President Trump is LeBron James, who again took to Twitter and called the President a ‘bum’:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Not long after, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant also spoke on the issue, using Trump’s campaign slogan to bash the President:

A #POTUS who's name alone creates division and anger. Who's words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

It is truly amazing to see the entire NBA band together and come to each other’s defense when one player gets attacked. Whether it’s current players like LeBron and Paul, or retired legends like Kobe, it is things like this that show how the NBA is truly a family.

It was always believed that the Warriors wouldn’t attend the White House as their head coach Steve Kerr has been extremely outspoken about his issues with President Trump in addition to numerous players on the team.

Considering that the Warriors seem primed to win another championship or two while Trump is still in the White House, this same question could soon present itself, though the answer will already be known.