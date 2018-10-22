Kobe Bryant Appearance At The Grove L.A. Coinciding With Release Of Nike Kobe 1 Protro ‘Purple Reign’

Kobe Bryant Appearance At The Grove L.A. Coinciding With Release Of Nike...

Next for Nike and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is the release of the Kobe 1 Protro “Purple Reign.” The launch is a re-release of Bryant’s original “Black Out” Nike Kobe 1.

The colorway is perhaps most synonymous with Bryant’s emphatic slam dunk over Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash in Game 2 of their first-round matchup in the 2006 Western Conference playoffs. While the Protro line has upgraded the model with improved technology, details from the original release largely remain the same.

A predominantly black upper is mixed with purple suede on the medial side (inner portion) of both shoes and the same colored mesh collar lining. White Swooshes overlay the black upper on the later side, while black Swooshes complement the purple suede.

The “Black Out” moniker remains on a lace cutout on both shoes, along with a yellow Swoosh at the base of both tongues.

The “Purple Reign” Kobe 1 Protro launches Tuesday at 7 a.m. on the SNKRS app and select retailers. The Nike store at The Grove L.A. is holding a special event at 6 p.m., which Bryant himself will attend.

His book with famed photographer Andy Bernstein, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” also releases Tuesday.