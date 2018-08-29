Knicks Fan Sells Fanhood On eBay, Will Become Lakers Fan For 2018-19 NBA Season

Los Angeles Lakers fans get a bad reputation from other fanbases, but they mostly remained loyal during the five-year rebuilding process.

With LeBron James signing with the Lakers in free agency, there are new and old fans who are naturally jumping on the bandwagon now. For one lifelong New York Knicks fan, he made headlines for how he has switched allegiances heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.

Evan Perlmutter recently sold his fanhood on eBay and there was surprisingly a winning bid, so he now will become a Lakers fan, according to Ian Begley of ESPN:

A disgruntled New York Knicks fan auctioned off his fanhood for $3,450 and will spend the coming season rooting for the Los Angeles Lakers. Lifelong Knicks fan Evan Perlmutter, 33, put his NBA allegiance up for sale last week on eBay under an auction titled, “Infuriated New York Knicks fan has had enough, selling my fanhood.”

As the Knicks have not made the playoffs in the last five years and their last NBA Finals appearance was during the 1999-2000 season, their fans have been pushing for owner James Dolan to sell the team.

While Kristaps Porzingis is the lone bright spot and the Knicks will be players in 2019 free agency, there is not much confidence.

For the Lakers, there has been great optimism since president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka took over the front office. In less than two seasons, they have completely changed the team’s outlook and James signing a long-term deal validated their vision in the short- and long-term.

While there is still work to be done, the Lakers have put themselves in a position to be championship contenders once again.

