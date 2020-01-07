Knicks At Lakers 01/07/20: Odds and NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-8 straight up and 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games against the New York Knicks. The Lakers will have the chance to start turning their luck against the Knicks around with a win at home on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a 13-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last four games as a double-digit favorite, the Lakers are 0-3-1 ATS.

Knicks at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers defense was on display in Sunday’s 106-99 win over the Detroit Pistons. LeBron James recorded a triple-double on offense with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, but it was the team’s 20 blocks that earned headlines.

Anthony Davis led the way with eight blocks, followed by Javele McGee’s six and Dwight Howard’s five. Los Angeles ranks fifth best in the NBA allowing only 105.4 points per game this season and is now four games ahead of the pack for first place in the Western Conference with a 29-7 SU and 18-17-1 ATS record.

In their last five games against Eastern Conference opponents, the Lakers are 3-2 SU and 0-5 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Knicks played the L.A. Clippers tough on Sunday night, eventually losing outright 135-132 but covering the spread as 9.5-point underdogs. New York is 6-6 SU and 8-4 ATS over its last 12 games since going 0-10 SU and 4-6 ATS over its previous 10 games.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 38 points against the Clippers and has been the team’s leading scorer this season with 19.1 points per game, just ahead of Julius Randle who has averaged 18.6 points per game. New York is 3-2 SU and 4-1 ATS over its last five matchups.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 221.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in New York’s last six road games against the Lakers.

On paper, this doesn’t appear to be much of a matchup between the best team in the West and an Eastern Conference team that is 10-26 SU. But given that the Lakers are 2-8-1 ATS over their last 11 games and the Knicks have been playing well in recent weeks, this might end up being a closer game than the spread would indicate.

