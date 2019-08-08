Klay Thompson Calls ‘Great Teammate’ DeMarcus Cousins ‘Huge Asset’ For Lakers

If there is one signing with the potential to put the Los Angeles Lakers over the top, it is that of DeMarcus Cousins.

Though Cousins has dealt with some major injuries over the past couple of seasons, he remains one of the most talented big men in the game and is still just 28 years old.

Cousins spent the 2018-19 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors but spent much of it recovering from a torn Achilles injury. And just as he was beginning to round into form, he suffered a torn quadriceps in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs and though he returned for the NBA Finals, was a shell of his former self.

Despite that, Cousins had moments where he looked like the All-Star player he has been in the past and left a lasting impression on his Warriors teammates, including Klay Thompson. Thompson admitted to Arash Markazi of Los Angeles Times that he will miss Cousins, calling him a great teammate:

“DeMarcus is a great teammate and I developed such a great chemistry with him, coming off screens and cutting off from posts,” Thompson said. “I’ll miss him. I know he’s going to be a huge asset for the Lakers. When they slow it down, he’s so good on the block and such a great decision maker. People don’t realize what a great decision maker he is. Above all, I love his will to compete. He was very hurt last year during our Finals run but he was still out there making a huge impact and getting double-doubles and he won us a couple games, honestly.”

Thompson added that Cousins is very competitive and eager to show the world he’s still an elite player:

“He’s just such a gamer and I’m going to miss competing with him. L.A. got a very good player, who’s very hungry. I know he’s eager to get out there and show everybody he’s still one of the best players in the world because he has all the talent.”

There is no doubt that Cousins has a lot to prove in Year 1 with the Lakers and is looking forward to doing it. He has already spoken about being excited to reunite with former teammate Anthony Davis and having the chance to win a championship should motivate him to be at his best.

Cousins has completely recovered from his torn quadriceps which means he can spend the entire offseason getting into shape and improving his game.

A motivated Cousins is a scary prospect for opponents and when teamed with Davis and LeBron James, he could give the Lakers the most fearsome frontcourt in the NBA.