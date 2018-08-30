Kith x Nike LeBron 15 ‘Closing Ceremony’ Releasing Exclusively In Los Angeles Aug. 31

Debut by LeBron James on the Staples Center court during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, the Kith x Nike LeBron Performance 15 “Closing Ceremony” is due to release Friday, Aug. 31, exclusively at Kith L.A.

The retailer is selling the shoe via a drawing system, with entries accepted through the Kith app until 12 p.m. PT Thursday. Winners will be notified by 3 p.m. that afternoon. The shoe’s title is derived from the release being the last for the Nike LeBron 15.

Kith and Nike previously partnered on a James collaboration on two separate occasions. The first took the LeBron 15 and upgraded it to release in three models that featured zippers and two pairs were accompanied by removable straps that read “Long Live The King.”

This past February, Kith and Nike released the “Long Live the King” Chapter 2 Collection that coincided with the retailer opening its first store in Los Angeles. The second release consisted of lifestyle and performance models of the LeBron 15, plus hoodies, shorts and basketballs.

The LeBron 15 “Closing Ceremony” keeps the bootie-constructed battleknit upper but outfits it with gold, red, and green embroidery from the “King’s Cloak” colorway. Like previous iterations, the sneaker also features a zipper that runs from the top of the shoe to the toe box.

As the book officially closes on James’ 15th signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 16 is due to release Thursday, Sept. 20, in a black/red colorway.

