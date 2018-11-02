Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Joins LeBron James In NBA History, Breaks Record Magic Johnson Held With First Career Triple-Double

The Sacramento Kings routed the Atlanta Hawks, 146-115, for their fifth consecutive win and on a night point guard De’Aaron Fox set career highs with 31 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. It also marked his first career triple-double.

In doing so, Fox (20 years, 316 days) joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with a 30-point triple-double before turning 21 years old. Fox won’t reach the legal age of drinking for another seven weeks — on Dec. 20.

James also posted his first career 30-point triple-double when he was just 20 years old, but eight months from turning 21. On April 9, 2005, he had 40 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in what was his second NBA season.

James made what was a career-high seven 3-pointers to help the Cleveland Cavaliers snap a three-game losing streak.

James was connected to triple-double history last season when Lonzo Ball became the youngest player with such a stat line. At 20 years and 15 days old, Ball had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The mark was later broken by Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz when he had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists at 19 years and 317 days. James was 20 years and 20 days old at the time of recording his first triple-double.

Fultz broke the record previously held by Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, who was 20 years and 15 days when he notched a triple-double, coincidentally, also against Bucks. Fultz was taken No. 1 overall, just ahead of Ball, in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Fox also broke a record previously held by Magic Johnson as the youngest player with a 30-point, 15-assist and 10-rebound game. Johnson had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists at 21 years, 227 days on March 29, 1981.