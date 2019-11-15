Kings At Lakers 11/15/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-2 straight up and 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers can extend their current winning streak over the Kings to three games with a victory on Friday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is an 8.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six games against Western Conference opponents, the Lakers are a perfect 6-0 ATS.

Kings at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

No Anthony Davis, no problem. LeBron James led the way on offense with 23 points and 12 assists in the Lakers’ 120-94 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma chipped in with 22 points and Javale McGee was unstoppable on the boards against his old team with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Los Angeles has looked like a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the court over their dominant 9-1 SU and 8-2 ATS run over the last 10 games. And Davis is considered probable for Friday night’s game.

With Wednesday night’s win and cover, the Lakers improved to 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS over their last nine games played in the month of November per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Despite having both Marvin Bagley III and De’Aaron Fox out with injuries on Tuesday night, the Kings fought their way to a 107-99 win as 1.5-point home underdogs against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The win brought the team’s record to 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS over its last five games since opening the season with an 0-5 SU and ATS slump. Sacramento still has some solid players to work with in Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, but the injuries to Bagley III and Fox are going to make it difficult for the Kings to keep building on this momentum.

Friday night’s total is set at 217 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 7-1 in Los Angeles’s last eight games at home against Sacramento.

Looking ahead at the schedule, the Lakers’ next eight games all come against teams with losing records, with the next three coming at home against the injury-depleted Kings, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.