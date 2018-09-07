Kia Motors Announces 2019 ‘LeBron James Stinger GT’

Training camp for the Los Angeles Lakers will begin in less than three weeks, but the team’s brightest new edition, LeBron James, is not quite finished with what has been a whirlwind offseason even by his heightened standards.

Fresh off releasing the first women’s shoe of his signature line with Nike, James has now partnered with Kia Motors in the production of the 2019 LeBron James Stinger GT. If you never before thought of Kia as a company that produces pulse-racing sports cars, you may have to reconsider your thinking after seeing the beautiful new Stinger GT.

Uninterrupted, the digital platform owned by James, released a cutting–edge video in which fans “can catch a glimpse of how two powerhouses in their fields became the greats they are today.”

The piece shares how the custom 2019 vehicle was created, interwoven with the creation and evolution of James as a basketball player. It creates a parallel between the way James trains and performs with the development and performance of the Stinger GT.

Introducing the custom @KingJames Stinger GT by @Kia. A one of a kind car for a one of a kind icon. #ad pic.twitter.com/53bNnq1Wli — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 6, 2018





The vehicle is described as “a one-of-a-kind car, created for a one-of-a-kind icon.” It took enormous attention to detail over many years to create both.



Suffice to say that James is not only the best basketball player in the world, he is proving to be just as formidable as a businessman off the court.

