Kawhi Leonard ‘Seriously Considering’ Participating In Team USA Minicamp

One of the only major question marks regarding the NBA offseason revolves around the future of San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard. His relationship with the organization was seemingly beyond repair, leading to an expectation he’d be traded.

The Los Angeles Lakers were speculated about being the likely landing spot because of Leonard’s preference to return to Southern California. However, it was the Toronto Raptors who worked out a deal for the former NBA Finals MVP.

Arguably the biggest issue surrounding Leonard is his health as he played in just nine games last season while dealing with a quad injury. Spurs doctors cleared him for a return, but Leonard didn’t feel comfortable and some are wondering if this could be a long-term issue.

While that will still be unknown, many could get their first look at Leonard on the court in quite some time.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Leonard is considering participating in this week’s Team USA minicamp:

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is seriously considering participation in the USA Basketball national team’s minicamp in Las Vegas next week, an event for the embattled All-NBA forward to showcase the status of his recovery to prospective trade partners, league sources told ESPN.

This time last summer, Leonard was widely viewed as one of the three best players in the NBA, along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Leoanrd finished third in MVP voting and was named to the All-NBA and All-Defensive First Team.

It should be noted the report surfaced prior to the Spurs trading Leonard. It’s unclear if his stance may have been changed by the move.

If Leonard does indeed report to Las Vegas, it would temporarily reunite him with Gregg Popovich, who has taken over as head coach of Team USA.

