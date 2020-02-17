Kawhi Leonard Had ‘Fun’ Playing With LeBron James, Anthony Davis In 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game introduced a new format that was mostly praised by both the players and fans.

It paved the way for a competitive, untimed fourth quarter that ended with Anthony Davis making a game-winning free throw to propel Team LeBron to a 157-155 win over Team Giannis at the United Center in Chicago.

Leading the way for Team LeBron was Kawhi Leonard, who scored 25 points in the first half and converted seven of his 10 attempts from the three-point line.

Leonard finished his night with 30 points, making eight of his 14 three-point attempts and fell just one basket short of matching Paul George for the NBA All-Star Game record set in 2016.

Leonard playing alongside James and Davis was a reminder of what almost came to fruition during 2019 NBA free agency. The Lakers were reportedly one of the favorites to sign Leonard before he ultimately chose the Clippers.

While that possibility is no longer a reality, Leonard still enjoyed sharing the court with his almost Lakers teammates James and Davis.

“It was fun,” Leonard said of playing with James and Davis.

“I played with Bron and A.D. last year, and I think the year before that or so. But it’s always fun just to get around guys that are very competitive, see what they do on an everyday basis. Just talking, just being their teammate. We go at each other all year round, and just, like I said, it’s great to be able to pick their brain and just be around them and joke and laugh.”

Leonard opened up the scoring with a three-pointer just seconds into the first quarter, crediting Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for drawing up a good play.

“Frank just drew up a good play to start the game,” Leonard said.

“And Bron with his vision, he’d seen me open and passed me the ball, and I knocked down a shot, and it pretty much went on from there. Like I said, I made the first two. It felt good and kept rolling with it and ended up knocking some more down.”

Leonard’s hot hand early on helped him win the first Kobe Bryant MVP award. He received seven votes for the honor while James earned three and Davis and Chris Paul each got one.