Kawhi Leonard Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Believe They Are ‘Firmly In The Lead’

Two days into the 2019 NBA free agency, all of the attention remains on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Lakers.

As Leonard is taking his time and rightfully so, all of the other All-Star players have quickly made their decisions.

Because of this, it is gradually becoming a Leonard or bust situation as role players are not waiting for him either.

It appears the Lakers believe they are ‘firmly in the lead’ to sign Leonard, according to Marc Stein of New York Times:

What we know: 1. The Lakers, as we've been saying for more than a week now, believe they are firmly in the lead largely through the recruiting efforts and assurances made on separate fronts from Magic Johnson and LeBron James … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2019

However, the Lakers are attempting to say ‘as little as possible’ to avoid upsetting Leonard’s camp right now:

2. Officials from both the Lakers and Clippers appear to determined to say as little as possible — less than ever for a free agent of this prominence as @ryenarussillo likes to say — to avoid upsetting Kawhi's camp when they have insisted on total silence — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2019

Throughout the 2018-19 NBA season, it appeared to be a two-team race between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers. However, the narrative changed when the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis and maintained flexibility.

Since it has been extremely quiet so far, former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson revealed he did speak to Leonard and his camp about signing with the Lakers.

With the Clippers unable to team Leonard up with another All-Star player like Kevin Durant, it is understandable why the Lakers reportedly feel good about their chances now.

With Davis and LeBron James, Leonard would have the opportunity to compete for championships for the next 2-3 seasons at the very minimum. Although James is 34 years old, Davis is just entering the prime years of his career.

While the Raptors are in a position to defend their championship, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby are the only players signed after the 2019-20 NBA season.

As no one really knows what Leonard will do right now, there is still no denying his desire to play in Los Angeles.