Josh Hart’s 19 Points Leads Lakers To 2-0 Start At Las Vegas Summer League

After a 96-79 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to begin their quest of winning back-to-back Summer League championships, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Chicago Bulls.

Alex Caruso, who has gotten off to a slow start at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, helped the Lakers get off to a quick 11-3 start with eight points. However, the Bulls were able to finish the first quarter strong and cut the team’s lead to 17-15.

The Bulls bench had all the momentum in the second quarter as the Lakers only managed to score two points in the first five minutes. When Los Angeles lost their lead, Hart was inserted back into the game where his back-to-back jumpers eventually helped regain their lead.

After Hart’s 16 points, the Lakers took a 35-29 lead heading into halftime.

To begin the second half, both teams went back and forth, but the Lakers established a double-digit lead thanks to Svi Mykhailiuk’s full-court pressure which eventually led to a steal and dunk.

Despite leading by as much as 13 points, the Bulls made another push, but Hart went on a mini-run to close the quarter and kept the team’s lead at nine points.

The Lakers maintained their lead en route to a 69-60 win and are looking to remain undefeated as they host the New York Knicks.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!