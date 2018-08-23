Josh Hart Notices New ‘Buzz’ Surrounding Lakers Since Signing LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash this summer by signing LeBron James to a four-year contract. Not only that, but fans are also excited about the growth of the young core and how they will fit around James and the rest of the veterans.

One player who has garnered a ton of fan interest and excitement this summer is Josh Hart. After ending last season playing his best basketball, Hart continued that by winning Las Vegas Summer League MVP and garnering plenty of praise from Magic Johnson.

It’s only a matter of time before training camp begins and interest really kicks up. But Hart has already noticed a different energy surrounding the team right now, as he explained on Spectrum SportsNet:

“There’s a buzz around this city like no other. Obviously, we signed this guy that some people might have heard of, by the name of LeBron James. We got other great veterans like Rondo, Beasley, JaVale, Lance. We’ve got a lot of great veteran guys mixing with the young core, so it should be something to watch.”

That combination of youth and veteran experience is what makes the Lakers such an intriguing team this season. Hart, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma give James the type of speed, athleticism, playmaking and defensive intensity that he was missing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the veterans the Lakers signed, such as Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee bring toughness, championship experience, as well as that same defense and playmaking that the Lakers were focused on this summer.

The Lakers are coming off their worst stretch in the history of the franchise, but the addition of LeBron has the team eyeing the playoffs again. Anytime the Lakers are a contender, the buzz around the city is noticeable, as Hart is now experiencing for the first time.

