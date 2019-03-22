Josh Hart Frustrated By Idea Lakers Need Added Motivation

With the Los Angeles Lakers all but officially eliminated from possibly reaching the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season, much of the focus has shifted to the future.

It’s a wide-ranging scope that includes managing LeBron James’ minutes more closely, the NBA Draft Lottery and free agency. The offseason figures to heavily involve the Lakers in myriad ways.

While they unexpectedly are poised for a lottery pick, they also have a slew of players who were signed to one-year contracts and are facing an uncertain future. But the idea that it possibly serves as extra motivation was not something Josh Hart believes should be the case, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I mean, we get paid to play a game. You shouldn’t need motivation for that. We’re supposed to love doing this. At the end of the day this is a game and it’s helped so many of us. If you can’t get motivated for that, whether that’s a contract, trying to get your money, or trying to get a playoff spot, whatever it is, if you’re not motivated to play basketball, I mean you shouldn’t be in the game.”

In what’s been a turbulent season for all involved, Hart has been the subject of trade rumors. And while he was attempting to block out the speculation, Hart dealt with ongoing knee tendinitis. Hart indicated a PRP injection did not have much of an effect.

He’s alluded to the issue being more complex and one that will acquire medical attention during the offseason. Of course, that could also be a time when Hart is again mentioned in Anthony Davis trade talks.