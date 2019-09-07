Josh Hart Clarifies Comments About Lakers During Lonzo Ball’s Appearance On The LightHarted Podcast

After being selected with the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft alongside Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kumza, Josh Hart showed he could be an elite 3-and-D player for the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Hart played through an injury in his second season that caused him to struggle but deep down, a talented player was still developing.

Hart’s skill set and off-court personality were just some of the reasons it hurt Lakers fans to see him traded with Ball, Brandon Ingram, and multiple draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. Obviously, this is the type of trade that every team would make 10 times out of 10, but losing the young core hurt nonetheless.

Apparently, Hart was especially hurt by the trade. With Ball on as a guest, Hart spoke about the ‘gloominess’ of the Lakers organization when his teammate brought up the time he spent in Lithuania, via The LightHarted Podcast:

Ball: “It’s hella gloomy. Nobody smiles. It’s like everybody just hates that they’re there, I’m like, ‘Damn.’ I had to get out of there, bro.” Hart: “Sounds like L.A… I’m not talking about the city… I was going to say the Lakers organization.”

Hart was caught in a firestorm for these comments because while the Lakers organization was rather tumultuous during this time, taking a shot at them months after he’s been traded seemed wholly unnecessary. After the fact, Hart went on to clarify his comments, via Twitter:

Let’s make this clear. I loved my time in LA and loved my coaches, teammates and training staff. Got nothing but love and respect for the front office — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 5, 2019

I played my ass off for the purple and gold. Played hurt and never had an excuse. I’m truly grateful to the Lakers organization and I do understand the NBA is a business. But as a player you just want the courtesy of a phone call saying I got traded and not finding out on Twitter — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 5, 2019

Hart’s apology certainly seems genuine, as the Lakers were the team that drafted him at the end of the first round and gave him a real chance to succeed — even if it’s not the exact role he’d envisioned for himself.

Now, with the Pelicans, Hart will have a chance to show that he can be more than just a 3-and-D guy with a young and talented roster alongside him.