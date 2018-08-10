Josh Hart Throwing Out Ceremonial First Pitch For Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium

Josh Hart Throwing Out Ceremonial First Pitch For Lakers Night At Dodger...

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting their annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 15, when they face the rival San Francisco Giants in the finale of a three-game series.

Josh Hart is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Lakers rookies Moe Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk were last to hold the honor, doing so a week after they were selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Other Lakers to step foot on the mound at Dodger Stadium include head coach Luke Walton, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Metta World Peace, Nick Young and Andre Ingram. Some throws, namely Young’s, have been more memorable — for the wrong reason — than others.

Fans are encouraged to purchase a Lakers Night ticket pack at Dodgers.com/Lakers. It includes a game ticket and a Dodgers/Lakers baseball-style t-shirt.

The only way to obtain the co-branded t-shirt is by purchasing a Lakers Night ticket through the link above. The item is not treated like a promotional giveaway at Dodger Stadium when all ticketed fans are eligible to obtain the product.

For all your Dodgers coverage, make sure you are following our sister site DodgerBlue.com on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.