Josh Hart Believes New-Look Lakers Roster Will Form ‘Brotherhood’ With Winning Culture

This year’s Los Angeles Lakers will look wildly different than last year’s. The Lakers kept only six major rotation players and added seven new pieces, one of them being the NBA’s best player, LeBron James.

Another major component of the Lakers roster this season will be the young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. All four have found great success early in their careers.

They had their struggles, but ultimately, even a player like James felt that the four of them were enough to be drawn to play in Los Angeles.

Of course, as with any James squad, there are bound to be doubters. Many Lakers have done their part to silence them, and Hart was the most recent to give his two cents. Hart spoke about how the Lakers’ selflessness and will to win should help them form a bond, as seen on SportsNet LA:

“You have someone like that who’s been to eight straight NBA Finals, and you mix him in with guys who want to win, guys who are hungry, guys who want to prove themselves. I think that’s the biggest thing. Our young guys, I want to say we’re wise beyond our years in the sense of we don’t care who gets the credit. We want to win. You can’t win when every guy has their own agenda. But when everyone has bought in, everyone is playing together and playing basketball the right way, that’s when a brotherhood forms, that’s where winning starts.”

Contrary to Hart’s claims, one of the major critiques of this Lakers roster is that there are too many players with their own agenda. Namely, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley have all been known to cause locker room issues from time to time.

Of course, if these players can figure it out and really form a bond with James and the young Lakers, then there’s no reason for this team not to have success. It’ll be up to the players, as well as Luke Walton and the coaching staff, to keep the team’s morale high, and the brotherhood strong.

