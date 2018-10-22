Jordan Brand Takes Flight In Downtown With Revolutionary Jumpman LA Flagship Store



Setting up shop in a market that certainly doesn’t lack for options requires innovation to truly make an imprint in Los Angeles. Expanding on a wildly successful NBA All-Star Weekend during the 2018 season, Jordan Brand has again pushed the envelope with their Jumpman LA store.

One may enter the glass doors as a customer, but leave an athlete. A retail space in name, the location, which was opened in partnership with Footaction, is one-of-a-kind for Nike’s multi-billion dollar subsidiary.

Jordan store locations in Chicago and Toronto are similar, but lack one key component the downtown L.A. boasts — a rooftop basketball court, or “Flight Deck.” It’s where the store will (and already has with a high school showcase, among other events) host special events.

On some weekends customers will be invited to participate in camps or simply enjoy the opportunity to shoot on the regulation-size court. The nearly 25,000 square-foot space offers a locker room and twin “Flight Lounges.”

Both are equipped with a sofa and television and are designed to showcase brand storytelling and local artists.

Meanwhile, perhaps the most unique aspect of the flagship store lies on the second floor with the “Flight Lab,” where performance testing and product customization can be completed.

Testing stations, including measuring components of a person’s leaping ability and a virtual reality experience that has them running on an adaptive treadmill, allow for customers to wear the recently released Air Jordan 33.

The latest in Jordan’s signature line is a laceless model that’s defying boundaries and currently serves as the crown jewel of sorts for the expansive shop.

As for customization, on the day LakersNation.com visited the space, media were invited to design their t-shirt or pullover sweatshirt. The process includes selecting from multiple logos and placement. Other options include customizing a Jordan Brand fanny pack and the Air Jordan 1.

Jumpman LA is now open and located at 620 South Broadway.