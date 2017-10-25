John Wall Doesn’t Believe Lakers Will Be Rebuilding ‘For Long’

The Los Angeles Lakers are firmly in rebuilding mode and have been for the last couple of seasons. With Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka leading the way, and Luke Walton leading a talented young roster things finally seem to be turning around.

The Lakers have big plans to get back into the NBA’s elite and Washington Wizards point guard John Wall believes they will get there sooner rather than later.

According to Tania Ganguli of the LA Times, Wall compared the Lakers rebuild to the one he underwent in Washington. Wall believes people want to come play for the Lakers and the franchise won’t be rebuilding for long:

“Once we got better, our team got better, we added pieces, then people wanted to come play for DC,” Wall said. “A lot of people are gonna want to come play for the Lakers. So they won’t go through that for long. They have a foundation, they have a point guard where they can believe in him. They can put their team behind [him], and then you’ll have guys that are willing to come play with him.”

Wall has been in the news recently as he plans on taking it to Lonzo Ball when they face off Wednesday, but he clearly believes that the Lakers rookie is someone that guys want to play with and will help attract players. The foundation the Lakers have assembled, which also includes players like Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr., and Kyle Kuzma is an impressive one full of potential.

The Lakers plan on making a big splash in free agency next summer, with the likes of LeBron James, Paul George, and DeMarcus Cousins all being potential targets.

If the franchise can bring in multiple stars to pair with their young players who will continue to develop and improve, Wall could be right in that the Lakers will no longer be a rebuilding team.