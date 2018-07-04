Joel Embiid Claims Lakers Will Always Be Kobe Bryant And Magic Johnson’s Team Ahead Of LeBron James Decision

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is long known to be one of the most outspoken players in the NBA, especially when it comes to social media. As the Sixers were considered a potential landing spot for LeBron James this offseason, Embiid did his own bit of recruiting.

The Los Angeles Lakers were believed to be the favorite to land James and that is what ultimately happened as he signed a four-year deal with the franchise. James will add to the great history of the Lakers, etching his name next to the rest of the greats, but Embiid sees things a little differently.

Embiid took to Twitter to make a claim that the Lakers will always be Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson’s team:

The Lakers are FOREVER gonna be Kobe’s and Magic’s team…. Process that — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2018

Embiid obviously has his motives and some would agree with his theory. Bryant and Johnson are viewed as the two greatest Lakers of all-time and James coming in for the final few years of his career won’t change that standing. Coincidentally, the same could be said for the Sixers with Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain, and Allen Iverson.

But the Lakers have a history of stars being at the forefront that stretch well beyond those two legends and James fits right in. George Mikan was the NBA’s first superstar and he gave way to Jerry West and Elgin Baylor. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar then came in and was the face of the squad before Johnson ever stepped foot in The Forum.

Furthermore, Wilt Chamberlain played just five seasons with the Lakers, the last five of his career, and is absolutely revered amongst Lakers fans as his number hangs in the rafters alongside the rest of the legends.

That same fate could await James if he succeeds in bringing the franchise a championship. Even if he never surpasses Bryant and Johnson, he will be viewed just as the rest of the Lakers legends are.

