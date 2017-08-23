Jerry West: No Lakers Return ‘Even If They Would’ve Contacted Me’

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the news throughout this summer for a number of different reasons. One of the earlier stories involved Laker legend Jerry West, at the time a consultant for the Golden State Warriors, possibly returning to the Lakers in the same role.

The Lakers, under the new regime led by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, were not interested in bringing West in. West would ultimately join the Los Angeles Clippers in that same consultant role.

There have been many arguments about whether the Lakers made a mistake in not bringing West on board, but in an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (Subscriber only), West claims he wouldn’t have returned to the Lakers even if they had reached out:

“Absolutely not. I had no contact with the Lakers. Honestly, I would’ve never gone back there even if they would’ve contacted me. Never had any conversations, never had a desire there. I knew that would’ve never happened.”

This is an interesting quote coming from West, but it does seem to contradict an earlier statement he made. In addition to rumors about West’s supposed desire for a return to the Lakers, West himself admitted that ending his career with the Lakers is something he would’ve liked to do.

Regardless of everything that has been said West is with the Clippers and a return to the franchise where he became a legend is not in the cards. The Lakers have their plans that they have put into motion and the Clippers are beginning a new era as well with West playing his part.