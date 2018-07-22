Jeanie Buss Wants To See Lakers Return To NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a few rough years, easily marking the worst stretch in franchise history. Because of this, the Lakers had to undergo a complete overhaul and rebuild.

In fact, controlling owner Jeanie Buss is one of the few members still in the front office who was also with the organization the last time they made the playoffs in 2013. Since that time, Buss has had to do so much for this franchise.

Arguably her most impactful — and most difficult decision — was to fire her brother, Jim, and general manager Mitch Kupchak. They were replaced by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka as GM.

The group of Buss, Johnson, Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton have ushered the Lakers into a new, optimistic, era of basketball.

And according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Buss, like many, is ready for the Lakers to return to the NBA playoffs:

“Coach Luke Walton has defined what it is to be Lakers basketball going forward and the style that we play. I just want to see continued growth, and I’d really like to be in the playoffs next season. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Obviously, Buss is not the only one eager to see the Lakers back in the playoffs. In fact, many players have discussed reaching the postseason for quite some time now.

That goal would appear to be all the more attainable now that the team has signed LeBron James to a four-year contract. Buss’ remarks came prior to the start of free agency.

Since adding James, the Lakers have also signed veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to add to their otherwise young roster.

