With the New Orleans Pelicans enduring another difficult season, Anthony Davis and his representatives presented the team with a trade demand in early February. Davis also conveyed he did not have any plans to sign a supermax contract extension with the Pelicans this offseason.

Davis’ preferred destination was said to be the Los Angeles Lakers. Agent Rich Paul is believed to have made it clear that if Davis were traded elsewhere, he would opt out after the 2019-20 season and sign with the Lakers in free agency.

The Lakers engaged in trade talks with the Pelicans that ultimately unfolded in a public forum and left president of basketball operations Magic Johnson believing New Orleans was not negotiating in good faith.

While reports were rampant of what the Lakers offered the Pelicans in an array of proposals, owner Jeanie Buss pushed back on the notion that the team was willing to empty the entire cupboard for Davis, per Howard Beck of Bleacher Report:

Jeanie Buss calls “fake news” the reports that Lakers were prepared to trade “our entire roster” for “a certain player.”#SSAC19 #rebootingtherivalry — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) March 2, 2019

Indications were the Lakers presented the Pelicans with five different trade scenarios in the early stages of the Davis saga. When none appeared enticing enough, L.A. reportedly revised their offer to meet purported demands.

That included offering multiple draft picks, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a combination of veterans. Additionally, the Lakers showed a willingness to take on Solomon Hill as a means of providing the Pelicans with salary cap relief.

With Pelicans keeping Davis at the trade deadline, it’s set the stage for the Boston Celtics to become involved this summer. Davis refuted reports that suggested he would not be willing to sign with the Celtics long-term if dealt there.

