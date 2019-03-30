JaVale McGee ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Re-Signing With Lakers In Free Agency

Although JaVale McGee is set to test the waters of free agency, it appears he has already gotten a head start in expressing his interest in staying with the Los Angeles Lakers.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the state of the team’s roster after this year’s experiment fell vastly short of expectations. Despite their struggles, McGee is among the few players that have managed to thrive in Los Angeles during the 2018-19 NBA season.

It is no secret there are likely some significant roster changes looming on the horizon. Regardless, it appears McGee is hoping he is part of the Lakers long-term plans.

According to Kevin Ding of Lakers, the 31-year-old is open to re-signing with Los Angeles this offseason:

“Of course I wouldn’t mind coming back to the L.A. Lakers, one of the most historic franchises in the league. That’s a given,” McGee said. “But you know how the offseason goes and how free agency goes and how teams go when they feel a necessity. If they feel they need me, then they’ll bring me back.”

There is a growing stigma that Los Angeles has not become the most desirable landing spot due to their current struggles and the pressures of playing alongside someone of James’ caliber. Fortunately, it is clear that McGee is more than willing to do it all over again.

His interest should hardly come as any surprise considering he is in the midst of a bit of a career year in his first season with the Lakers. While the front office has caught plenty of flak for their questionable signings last offseason, it is safe to say that McGee is one of the few that panned out.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles will likely have plenty of competition for his services due to his stellar play this year. It will be interesting to see if they can capitalize off McGee’s desire to play for the Lakers with a deal that works for both sides.