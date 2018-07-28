JaVale McGee Anticipates 2018-19 Lakers Being ‘One Of The Most Fun Teams Ever’

After LeBron James signed a four-year, $153 million contract, the Los Angeles Lakers surrounded him and the young core with Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Michael Beasley in free agency.

With the Lakers focusing on adding tough playmakers in hopes of dethroning the Golden State Warriors, there are also a lot of personalities head coach Luke Walton and the coaching staff will have to manage during the 2018-19 NBA season.

McGee, who is coming off back-to-back championships with the Warriors, discussed the team’s locker room and different personalities at the Overwatch League playoffs, via Arash Markazi of ESPN:

JaVale McGee on the Lakers locker room: "Man, it's going to be amazing (big smile). You got so many personalities in this locker room but I feel like it's all going to mesh together and it's going to be one of the most fun teams ever." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 21, 2018

Following these signings, much of the attention will be on the team’s locker room, especially if they get off to a slow start.

However, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have expressed confidence in Walton’s ability to connect with the players as well as James and Rondo leading the Lakers.

With the Lakers holding an open competition to fill out the starting lineup behind James, things could get interesting as early as training camp.

