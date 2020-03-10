JaVale McGee Calls Lakers ‘Best Team In The World’ After Defeating Bucks, Clippers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers sent a message to the rest of the NBA this past weekend.

Even though they are far ahead in the Western Conference standings, many had been pointing to their record against the rest of the top teams as a cause for concern in their championship quest. In particular, the Lakers were 0-3 against the other two championship favorites, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

That all changed as the Lakers picked up decisive wins over both, holding each to just 103 points and letting it be known they will be a force in the 2020 NBA playoffs. James and Davis were excellent as usual, but it was a team effort with all of their role players stepping up.

JaVale McGee undoubtedly felt like a message was sent and was not shy about where he feels his team stands amongst the rest of the NBA, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“The Lake Show [is] the best team in the world right now.”

Both games had a playoff atmosphere, but the Clippers one seemed to be at another level. The crosstown rivalry is at an all-time high and with the Clippers already beating the Lakers twice, all eyes were on this game to see if they could finally conquer them.

Furthermore, the Clippers had yet to lose when they had their entire roster at their disposal, something McGee was very aware of:

“Wasn’t there, like, a stat they’re 10-0 full-strength, something like that?” asked McGee, correctly citing the number. “Welp. It’s one loss now.”

In the end of course, it will be what happens in the playoffs that matters most. The expectation is for the Lakers and Clippers to meet in the Western Conference Finals and should that happen, it would be one of the most anticipated series in recent seasons.

The Clippers have dealt with injuries throughout this season, which is why there have only been 11 games with a full roster, but it is those games that have lead many to proclaim them as the favorites. However, the Lakers getting this win proves that the Clippers are beatable.

No one knows what the future will hold but as long as the Lakers have James and Davis, they have a great chance against anyone. They showed the world they can beat the NBA’s elite and now the anticipation for the playoffs is even greater.