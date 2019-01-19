James Harden Passes LeBron James For Most 50-Point Games By Active Player

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) has passed Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (12) for most 50-point games by an active player.

In a 145-142 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, James recorded 58 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. It also marked his second consecutive 50-point game. One of Harden’s 50-point games this season came in the last meeting against the Lakers.

Without Chris Paul for the last 13 games and counting, Harden has been on a historic scoring run for the Houston Rockets, which was last accomplished by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Highlighted by passing Bryant (16) for most consecutive 30-point games (18 and counting), Harden is averaging 35.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists during that stretch.

At just 29 years old, Harden has an opportunity to pass some legends and move into the top-five with 38 games remaining in the season.

Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain (118), Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan (31), Bryant (25), Lakers legend Elgin Baylor (17) and Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry currently round out the list in NBA history.

As for James, who was recently cleared to return to practice, he recorded 51 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in the 113-97 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 18.

At 34 years old and in his 16th season, James is expected to pass Jordan for fourth on the all-time scoring list. Despite missing 13 games thus far, James has a legitimate opportunity to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer when it is all said and done.

