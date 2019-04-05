Ivica Zubac Tells Lakers Fans To Watch Clippers Games If They Want To See ‘Good Basketball’

When the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline approached, all eyes were on the Los Angeles Lakers and whether they would be able to pull off a deal for Anthony Davis.

Although that didn’t happen, the team did make a couple of lesser deals, one of which was extremely surprising as they traded Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley (later waived) to the Los Angeles Clippers for Mike Muscala.

The deal seems to have gone the way of the Clippers so far. While Zubac has become a solid starter for the Clippers as they head to the playoffs, Muscala has not brought the shooting expected when the Lakers dealt for him. Many are already viewing this deal as an overall loss for the Lakers, but Zubac himself couldn’t be happier.

Zubac spoke about Lakers fans coming up to him and wishing he was still with the team. His response to them was to watch Clippers games if they want to see good basketball, according to Mirjam Swanson of the OC Register:

“A bunch of fans have come up to me and they say, ‘Why did we trade you? The Lakers front office did the biggest mistake,’” Zubac said Tuesday before the Clippers practiced at their training facility in Playa Vista. “Everyone’s like, ‘We miss you.’ And I always say, ‘I’m on a better team now. You don’t have to be sad for me.’ And I always make sure to tell them, ‘Check our game out if you want to see good basketball.’​

This isn’t the first time Zubac has spoken about his former team, saying that he believed he could have been a real difference-maker for the Lakers, while also praising the fan base. Gearing up for his first playoff experience, Zubac is undoubtedly excited about what has come of his career.

With Muscala shooting just 29.3% from three-point range, many fans have been outspoken about their disapproval of the deal and Zubac apparently has no problems throwing that back in everyone’s face.