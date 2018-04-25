Lakers Podcast: How To Clear Salary Space To Sign Free Agents LeBron James & Paul George, And Trade For Kawhi Leonard



The Los Angeles Lakers have big goals heading into free agency this summer as they hope to sign both LeBron James and Paul George. However, with recent rumors suggesting that San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard could be keen on forcing his way to Los Angeles, might the Lakers find a way to unite all three?

Salary cap expert Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report and the Hollywood Hoops Podcast joined Trevor Lane on the LN Podcast to talk about the dream scenario.

While there is a lot of work to be done and it’s unlikely that all three could be added together, it’s not outside the realm of possibility for the Lakers.

Plus, Pincus explains the current situation with Julius Randle, who will become a restricted free agent in July. The Lakers will have the opportunity to match any offer presented to him, but they also had a chance to retain his services last fall at a reasonable price but decided not to.

Was this the wrong move, or will the cap flexibility it creates be worth it?

Additionally, the massive contract of Luol Deng continues to be a thorn in the side of the rebuilding Lakers. The front office has expressed a strong desire to move him, but what might the cost be in order to get another team to trade for Deng?

Los Angeles also has to consider their own free agents, including Brook Lopez, Isaiah Thomas, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. What might they do with them and could they be brought back on bargain deals that only last for one season? Will general manager Rob Pelinka bend the rules a bit in order to keep one or more of them in town?

