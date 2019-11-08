Heat At Lakers 11/08/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-2 straight up and 4-3 against the spread in their last seven games against the Miami Heat. The Lakers will try to earn a third straight win over the Heat and a seventh straight win on the season on Friday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is an eight-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last four games against Eastern Conference opponents, the Lakers are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS.

Heat at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James continued his tear in the month of November with a third consecutive triple-double on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, racking up 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the team’s 118-112 win.

Kyle Kuzma scored 15 points in his 21 minutes of playing time against the Bulls as well. With the win, Los Angeles improved to 6-0 SU over their last six games, but fell to 5-1 ATS after narrowly failing to cover the spread as 7-point favorites.

The Lakers are a perfect 5-0 ATS in their last five games at home including a 3-0 SU and ATS record at home this season per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The new-look Miami Heat are off to a strong start in 2019-20 with a 6-2 SU and 6-1-1 ATS record. Jimmy Butler is leading the way on offense with 18.8 points and six assists per game, but the whole team has been chipping in with six different players all averaging at least 13 points per game.

Miami is playing solid team defense as well, ranking ninth in the NBA allowing 106.8 points per game. The Heat are 12-5-1 ATS in their last 18 games on the road.

Friday night’s total is set at 217.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 8-1 in Miami’s last nine road games against the Lakers.

It’s quite impressive how quickly the Lakers have acclimated to their new roster and head coach. It helps to have LeBron James and Anthony Davis both healthy and playing great, but the whole team is doing its part, especially on defense.

Lakers fans will be treated to six of the team’s next seven games being played at home.

