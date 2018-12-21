HBO’s ‘The Shop’ Preview Video: Nas, Jimmy Kimmel, Todd Gurley, Ice Cube Among Those Joining LeBron James & Maverick Carter On 3rd Episode



The third installment of HBO’s and Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” is set to air Friday night at 7 p.m. PT. The show will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter will be joined by Grammy Award-winner Mary J. Blige, groundbreaking screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe, rapper Nas and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Also joining the group are Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, NBA champion Chris Bosh and rapper, writer, actor and devoted Los Angeles Lakers fan Ice Cube.

Like the debut episode of “The Shop,” the latest production was filmed in Los Angeles. The second episode was produced in Washington D.C.

The unscripted series aims to provide a setting where athletes, musicians, celebrities and public figures hold unfiltered conversation and debates.

Previous episodes saw James open up on his involvement with social issues, challenges of raising children while under an intense spotlight himself, and how he aided rapper Drake during a difficult time in his life.

Golden State Warriors forward and at-times James antagonist, Draymond Green, made for interesting conversation when he implored the three-time champion to openly and publicly declare himself the best player.

Future episodes of “The Shop” will be announced at a later time.