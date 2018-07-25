Hawks Rookie Trae Young Appreciative Of Kobe Bryant Focusing ‘Detail’ Episode On Him

Despite not wishing to hold any sort of official role with the Los Angeles Lakers or for a major network, Kobe Bryant has remained connected to the basketball world with his show on ESPN+ entitled “Detail.”

Bryant’s show involves watching and analyzing game film of current NBA players. His first few episodes focused the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum during the playoffs, but his most recent episode tackled Atlanta Hawks’ rookie Trae Young.

Young was taken by the Hawks with the fifth overall pick after they traded the third overall pick, Luka Doncic, to the Dallas Mavericks. Young was one of college basketball’s most electrifying last season, but there have been many questions about his future.

Young dazzled in college at the University of Oklahoma, averaging 27.4 points and 8.7 assists. But many scouts have wondered how his game would translate to the NBA, as his 6’1, 180-pound stature might be a point of struggle. However, Young’s three-point range and basketball IQ could lead to success.

After Bryant’s “Detail” episode was released, Young took to Twitter to thank the Lakers legend for his kind words and in-depth analysis:

Bryant then responded to Young, showing his support for him as he ventures into the NBA:

Go get em young gun https://t.co/8lhHkFUVPX — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 18, 2018

Young will obviously need some time to adjust to the speed and size of the NBA game, but his talent is undeniable. Many have questioned the Hawks for taking him at fifth overall and actually trading the draft rights to Doncic in order to do it.

The pressure will now be on Young to prove those people wrong with his play.

For now, it’s great to see former players like Bryant speak so highly of Young. Even though Bryant refuted many times that he’ll take a role with the Lakers one day, but having him in the basketball spotlight is important, as his impact on the game and the Lakers franchise has been seismic.

