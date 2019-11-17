Hawks At Lakers 11/17/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers will look to continue their recent success against the Hawks on Sunday night at home.

Los Angeles is a 13.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 15 games overall, the Lakers have compiled an 11-4 ATS record.

Most of the wins over Los Angeles’ current 10-1 SU and 8-3 ATS run have come fairly easy to the Lakers, but on Friday night the Sacramento Kings made them earn it. LeBron James scored 29 points and had 11 assists in the team’s 99-97 win over the Kings while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in with 16 points, 11 of them in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis didn’t have his best night offensively with only 17 points and no offensive rebounds, but his presence was felt on the defensive end where he had four blocks, including one in the closing moments of the game against Harrison Barnes to seal the victory for Los Angeles.

The Lakers have dominated the Hawks at home in recent years with an 11-2 SU and 9-4 ATS record in their last 13 home games against Atlanta per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Atlanta had no answer for Paul George on Saturday night as the Clippers rolled to a 150-101 win over the Hawks. George led the way with 37 points in just 20 minutes of play. With the loss, the Hawks fell to 4-8 SU and 5-7 ATS on the season, including a current skid of 1-5 SU and ATS.

Trae Young has been outstanding with 26.6 points and 8.8 assists per game this season, but his supporting cast in Atlanta needs a lot of work. The Hawks are 5-15 SU and 8-12 ATS in their last 20 games against opponents in the Pacific Division.

Sunday night’s total is set at 218 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in Atlanta’s last six games this season.

These two teams are going in opposite directions right now with the Hawks slumping and the Lakers surging. Los Angeles is at home and on better rest in this one, too; it could get ugly for Atlanta.

