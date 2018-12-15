Grizzlies Equipment Assistant Brianè Miller Will Lock Up Nike LeBron 16 Given To Her By LeBron James In ‘A Glass Case’

After the Los Angeles Lakers took apart the Memphis Grizzlies for an impressive road win, LeBron James had a much more personal mission to complete.

He had noticed a Grizzlies employee who had always been such a large fan of his, and to thank her for that support, he gifted her with his game-worn Nike LeBron 16. Brianè Miller instantly made headlines and was even presented with a $100,000 offer in exchange for the shoes, which she turned down.

As a lifelong James fan, there was no cash offer high enough to make her sell the shoes. In fact, now that some time has passed, Miller feels she has found the perfect way to keep the shoes from ever being touched again, via The Undefeated:

“They’re gonna be in a glass case. They’re gonna sit on top of my shoe collection inside my closet. I’m not letting those go for anything. They’re gonna be locked up, for sure. … I had them in a safe, but I just ordered a glass case so nobody could touch them.”

Stories like this really show how what these athletes do are bigger than basketball. James didn’t need to give Miller a pair of shoes to show his appreciation, but he chose to give her a memento that she will have and remember forever.

James is one of the most influential athletes of all time, and it only adds to his legacy that he uses his influence in such positive ways. When his career is over, he will likely be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time.

But he will likely also be appreciated for stories like this, where on a mid-December road game in Memphis, he changed a fan’s life forever.