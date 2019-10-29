Grizzlies At Lakers 10/29/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies have split their last 10 games against each other with matching records of 5-5 straight up and against the spread. The Lakers will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak in the series when they host the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a 12-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This will be Memphis’ 10th straight game as a betting underdog.

Grizzlies at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

It has only been three games thus far, but in those three games LeBron James and Anthony Davis have looked great together. James led the way on offense with 32 points and 10 assists in last Friday’s 95-86 win over the Utah Jazz, and then Davis led the way with 29 points and 14 rebounds in Los Angeles’ 120-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

James chipped in with 20 points and 12 assists in the win over Charlotte, showing off his versatility in the facilitator role in this one. Los Angeles is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games overall.

Dating back to last season, the Lakers are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in their last four games played in the month of October per the OddsShark NBA Database.

After getting off to a slow start to his promising young career in losses to the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls, Ja Morant showed off the skills that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Sunday in a 134-133 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Morant scored 30 points in the win and picked up nine assists, including a dish to Jae Crowder in overtime on the game-winning three-point shot. The Grizzlies are 2-8 SU and 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games on the road.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 219.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in Los Angeles’ last six home games against Memphis.

Ja Morant’s talent and potential should make this game a fun one to watch for Lakers fans. But with the way that Los Angeles is clicking, this one may not be close; look for the Lakers to eventually pull away and improve to 3-1 on the young season.

