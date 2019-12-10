Frank Vogel Loves Lakers ‘Confidence To Win Every Time’ During 2019-20 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are the talk of the NBA world right now as they have the best record in the league and both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are playing at an MVP level.

Additionally, head coach Frank Vogel has been excellent with his schemes and rotations, getting the best out of this roster.

There are a lot of things that have stood out for this Lakers team so far and are contributing to their success. Vogel has noticed one thing in particular.

“We’re confident and we’re a really good team,” Vogel h noted. “We have confidence to win every time we take the floor throughout the league… whether we’re at home or on the road. When we lock in defensively and excel on that end, we can really get out and run on the break.”

The Lakers have a veteran team that has experienced everything there is at the NBA level. There are very few situations that someone on the roster hasn’t been in and many have played on the biggest stages and under the brightest lights this game has to offer.

The Lakers have found themselves down big in numerous games in hostile environments, but have pulled themselves out of it. That is the byproduct of a confidence they’re never out of the game.

With this roster, that confidence could’ve been predicted. The team’s success in transition, on the other hand, is a surprise to everyone.

“Our fastbreak has sort of been a pleasant surprise. In particular, the last couple weeks we’ve been putting up some big numbers,” Vogel noted. “But it all comes down to the defensive end. When you get stops, you can get out and run on the break like we have.”

The Lakers aren’t necessarily a running team as they are middle-of-the-road in pace, but their defense has been excellent. They create a lot of turnovers which has led to many transition opportunities. With so many willing passers and playmakers, those opportunities lead to easy baskets more often than not.

Of course, it all starts with the duo of James and Davis, but Vogel realizes his team’s ability in transition makes them even more dangerous.

“Obviously the plan of having two superstars offensively that are willing passers and putting shooting around them and lob threats at the rim so far is working for us. The fastbreak is the difference-maker.”