Former Lakers Guard Nick Van Exel Among Inductees To 2018 James P. Kelly Hall Of Fame Class At University Of Cincinnati

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Nick Van Exel was among four inductees announced by the University of Cincinnati for their UC athletics James P. Kelly Hall of Fame. Trent Cole, Trish Ladusaw and Doris Scott were also recognized as part of the 2018 class.

The group will be honored during the 18th Annual Legion of Excellence Gala on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at The Phoenix in downtown Cincinnati.

The UC James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 1976 to honor and pay tribute to individuals and teams who have made outstanding contributions in the field of intercollegiate athletics and helped bring recognition, honor, distinction and excellence to the UC and its athletics programs through participation, support or interest.

Van Exel spent two seasons at Cincinnati, averaging 15.2 points and 3.6 assists. He helped lead the Bearcats to the Final Four in 1992 as a junior.

During his senior season, Van Exel averaged 18.3 points and 4.5 assists to earn third team all-America honors (Associated Press, Basketball Times and Basketball Weekly). He was also named a finalist for the John Wooden Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best player.

After a successful senior season, Van Exel was selected by the Lakers with the 37th overall pick (second round) in the 1993 NBA Draft. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.3 assists in five seasons for the Lakers, and also spent time with Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

He last played in the NBA during the 2005-006 season, which was spent with the Spurs. Van Exel is currently an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies.

