Former Lakers Forward Matt Barnes Announces Retirement From NBA

After 14 seasons in the NBA, Matt Barnes announced his retirement via a post on Instagram. Barnes spent two years with the Los Angeles Lakers, and concluded his career with the Golden State Warriors last season.

The small forward was selected 46th overall (second round) by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2002 NBA Draft but along with Nick Anderson, was immediately traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He never played for the organization, however, and made his debut with the L.A. Clippers in 2003.

The journeyman played for nine teams over the course of his career, including multiple stints with the Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Warriors. The Grizzlies can be added to that group if you take into account they were the team to draft Barnes.

With the Lakers, he played in a combined 116 games over two seasons, and averaged 7.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Of course, Barnes’ biggest tie to the franchise is arguably a ball fake at Kobe Bryant’s face while Barnes was a member of the Orlando Magic.

Barnes had some of the best years of his career came with an upstart Warriors team from 2006-08. So when Kevin Durant suffered an injury last season, it created an opportunity for the Santa Clara, Calif., native to return home.

Barnes played in just 20 regular-season games for the Warriors, and 12 in the playoffs. His impact was relatively marginal, but it nonetheless allowed for the 37-year-old to end his career with a championship ring.

