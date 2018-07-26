Former Lakers Forward Lamar Odom Thanks Stephon Marbury, Announces Plans To Play Professionally In China

Lamar Odom has seen his career take several turns since being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.

He was part of a promising yet inconsistent and unfocused Clippers core, had a successful season with the Miami Heat, then established himself with the Lakers. While Odom was on Lakers teams that endured down seasons, he was also a member of the franchise’s two championship runs.

Not only was Odom a member of the rosters that reached and twice won the NBA Finals, he was an integral piece to the Lakers’ success. However, his career began to spiral downward after the vetoed Chris Paul trade that would’ve sent Odom to the New Orleans Hornets.

Odom was hurt by the Lakers’ initial attempt to trade him, and eventually asked that he be moved. From there he struggled with the Dallas Mavericks and in a reunion with the Clippers.

Now, Odom announced he will resume his professional career in China, and thanked Stephon Marbury for inspiring him:

Odom previously attempted to play overseas in February 2014 when he signed with a team in Spain, but that lasted just two games because of a back injury. While working through various personal matters, Odom at times has publicly stated his commitment resurrecting his physique and career.

He last was in the NBA while playing for the Clippers during the 2012-13 season. He appeared in all 82 games, making two starts, and averaging 4.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.7 minutes.

