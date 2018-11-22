5 Things For Lakers Fans To Be Thankful For On Thanksgiving



Thanksgiving is here and that means thinking of all of the things that we are thankful for. Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have a long history of success to enjoy, with names like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and many more donning a purple and gold jersey over the years.

However, recent seasons have seen the Lakers struggle as they worked to rebuild their once great franchise. After missing the playoffs for five straight years, Los Angeles is working to begin a new era around superstar free agent LeBron James.

With expectations high once again, the franchise is looking to live up to its glorious past. With that being the case, there is plenty to be thankful for in midst of an exciting year of Lakers basketball.

There is an energy around the team and fan base once again, and it’s something to be enjoyed and appreciated. Given the trials and tribulations that the team has had to go through, the wins and new direction undeniably feels a little sweeter.

Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane and Hannah Kulik took some time to detail five things for Lakers fans to be thankful for in this special holiday video. Join us as we take stock in all that has gone right for the franchise, from the front office to the players on the floor.

From all of us at Lakers Nation, happy Thanksgiving!