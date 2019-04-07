Five Lakers Score In Double-Figures As They Win Back-To-Back Games Against Playoff-Bound Teams

Five Lakers Score In Double-Figures As They Win Back-To-Back Games Against Playoff-Bound...

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz, who needed a win to improve their chances of having homecourt advantage over the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

To start the game, JaVale McGee’s dunk on Rudy Gobert on the very first possession energized the Lakers. He scored eight out of the team’s first 10 points to give them an early three-point lead.

Despite two early fouls from Jemerrio Jones who started for the first time in his young career, the Lakers established an early 21-14 lead.

Led by Alex Caruso’s eight points and five assists, the Lakers held a 34-27 lead after the first quarter.

To begin the second quarter, the South Bay Lakers once again provided consistent effort to maintain the lead.

However, once Caruso went to the bench, the Jazz took advantage and tied the game at 41 apiece.

As both teams went back and forth, Donovan Mitchell’s three-pointer gave the Jazz a five-point lead heading into halftime.

To begin the second half, the Lakers and Jazz went back and forth until the latter went on another run and took a double-digit lead.

Despite being shorthanded, Johnathan Williams and his energy off the bench tied the game as the Lakers only trailed 83-81 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the Lakers took a four-point lead after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s three-pointer.

Although the Jazz made one final push, Caldwell-Pope made clutch shots down the stretch and the Lakers won their second consecutive game against a playoff-bound team.