FIRST LOOK: LeBron James Wears New Lakers Nike Jersey, Unveils Yellow Camouflage UNDEFEATED x Kobe 1 Protro

It wasn’t until a few weeks after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency that LeBron James made public comments about his decision. Nonetheless, James was embracing the change by tweeting about teammates and making an appearance at a Las Vegas Summer League game.

In addition to the excitement that’s built up over James signing with the Lakers, the franchise unveiled new jerseys that pay homage to the Showtime era. James’ No. 23 was used prominently in marketing photos, but it was Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, among others, who actually wore the threads.

But the power of James was still enough for LakersStore.com to experience a day of sales that compared to revenue seen when the team won the 2010 NBA Finals and for Kobe Bryant’s retirement.

After laying in the background some, James shared the first look at himself in the Lakers’ Icon version of Nike’s new jerseys while completing work with the NBA 2K19 crew. Also of note is the 14-time All-Star unveiled a yellow camouflage version of the UNDEFEATED x Nike Kobe 1 Protro.

The Kobe 1 Protro is the five-time champion’s take on a retro sneaker. Rather than simply recreate an original look, Bryant is focused on outfitting the shoe with today’s technology.

Earlier on Wednesday, James gave fans a look at his coveted “Watch the Throne” Nike LeBron 9 he wore to recognize the seven-year anniversary of the release of the CD from Kanye West and Jay Z.

After watching James in the preseason, fans will get a look at him in a Lakers jersey for games that mean something, beginning Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

