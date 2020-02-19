Exclusive Digital Version Of 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers Yearbook

After a disappointing Year 1 with LeBron James that was derailed by injuries to several key players, the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded during the summer by completing a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

It ended a months-long pursuit of the All-Star big man as the Lakers attempted to deal with the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline during the 2018-19 NBA season. With Davis and James now leading the team, the duo naturally was selected to appear on the cover of the official 2019-20 Lakers Yearbook.

It is available for purchase at Staples Center, but LakersNation.com is proud to announce through a partnership with Professional Sports Publications, a digital version of the yearbook can be viewed here and by clicking on the cover below.

LakersNation.com was provided with a select number of physical copies of the yearbook as well, which will be distributed to fans at random through our Twitter and Facebook social media channels. Fans are encouraged to follow and like the accounts.

Among other highlights, the 210-page Lakers Yearbook provides fans with a background of owner Jeanie Buss, vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, head coach Frank Vogel, the roster and Laker Girls.

Also included is a Q&A with Alex Caruso, whose popularity has continued to grow as he’s regularly provided a spark for the team on the court. Fans wishing to look back on the franchise’s illustrious history will find memorably photos from previous decades, including of the late Kobe Bryant.

Professional Sports Publications additionally prints Lakers game programs that are done in two-month blocks. The most recent of which has 2020 NBA Slam Dunk participant Dwight Howard on the cover for January and February.