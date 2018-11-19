ESPN+, Uninterrupted ‘More Than An Athlete’ Series Highlights Friendship And Journey Of LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Rich Paul & Randy Sims

ESPN+ and Uninterrupted announced a new original series, “More Than An Athlete,” which is set to debut Tuesday, Nov. 20, exclusively on the premium direct-to-consumer sports service.

The first two episodes will be available to ESPN+ subscribers on Tuesday, with new episodes posting regularly through Jan. 8, 2019.

The eight-episode series examines the stages and moments of James’ journey from high school basketball start to global icon, businessman and philanthropist through the lens of the unique bonds of friendship and partnership which forged between himself, Maverick Carter, Randy Mims and Rich Paul.

The series blends archival footage with new interviews and candid conversations between the four friends and business partners as they recount successes, failures and key milestones in their shared journey.

Episode One will look at the origin of the friendships, while the second episode will revisit James and his team putting together “The Decision” on ESPN for him to announce his intention to sign with the Miami Heat. That of course became a highly criticized point in James’ career.

Also highlighted in Episode Two is previously-unseen behind-the-scenes footage from James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The moment LeBron officially became a Laker. The new ESPN+ series "More Than An Athlete" will go behind the scenes with LeBron and his three long-time friends. The first two episodes will be available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WPJvqcSFJW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 19, 2018

“More Than An Athlete” joins a lineup of ESPN+ original series that includes “Detail” with Peyton Manning (football) and “Detail” with Kobe Bryant (basketball). Bryant partnered with ESPN+ to debut his series near the conclusion of the 2017-18 NBA season, and it then ran through the playoffs.

