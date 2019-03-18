ESPN Forecast Predicts Lakers Are Most Likely To Sign DeMarcus Cousins In 2019 NBA Free Agency

Even though the regular season hasn’t gone according to plan, there remains some intrigue about the upcoming offseason. A number of teams, the Los Angeles Lakers chief among them, will have the cap room to sign a max-level player.

Additionally, this is due to be a star-studded free agency class with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, and DeMarcus Cousins all expected to be available.

The Lakers will be very aggressive in securing another star player to pair with LeBron James this summer and have been linked to the likes of Irving and Thompson. However, what seemed like an inevitability of the Lakers signing a second star is now very much in question.

With talented free agency class upcoming, it only makes sense that many would be looking ahead at the possibilities. The ESPN Forecast did just that, and the only player they see as most likely to end up with the Lakers is the talented center Cousins.

The Lakers garnered 33.3 percent of the vote with the Clippers not far behind them at 19.4 percent. They were followed by the New York Knicks at 13.9 percent and a return to the Warriors at 11.1 percent.

This is a possibility that hasn’t been spoken about much, but would make a ton of sense for the Lakers. Both JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler are free agents after this season so it would fit a need. Not to mention Cousins’ ability to get his own shot, create for others, and stretch the floor, would seem to be a perfect fit next to LeBron.

Cousins’ talent has never been in question, his attitude and tendency to draw technical fouls however, has led to some questioning whether he can fit in on a good team. That has yet to be an issue in his first season with the Warriors.

Cousins is averaging 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds this season as he returns from a torn Achilles. Last season before suffering the injury Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while also hitting 35.4 percent from three-point range.