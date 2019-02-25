ESPN Forecast Panel Predicts Anthony Davis Will Be Traded To Celtics Over Lakers

The summer of 2019 is slated to be a huge one for the NBA, and one that could shift the balance of the league. Not just because of a star-studded free agency class, but also the presumed trade of Anthony Davis.

While Davis was unsuccessful in making his way out of New Orleans prior to this season’s trade deadline, the consensus is the Pelicans will trade him come the offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are considered the most-likely destinations.

The Lakers reportedly went all in for Davis at the deadline, attempting to coax the Pelicans into a trade months before the Celtics could become involved.

In an ESPN Forecast Panel, the Celtics received 61.1 percent of the vote to the Lakers’ 27.8 percent:

The trade deadline passed without the New Orleans Pelicans acquiescing to Davis’ trade request. Will the packages get better in June and July? The Boston Celtics will be able to make their best offer in the offseason, though the big question is whether that will include Jayson Tatum. They’re the favorites to swing an AD trade, according to our panel, with a few other teams chasing the Los Angeles Lakers behind Boston.

Davis reportedly does not want to be a Celtic and isn’t interested in signing an extension with the team, but he refuted that notion during All-Star Game media availability. His chances of remaining with the Celtics longterm presumably hinges on Kyrie Irving’s future.

